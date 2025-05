EDU

The Open Campus Protocol is a decentralized solution for educators, content creators, parents, students, and co-publishers designed to address the major challenges in education today. At its core, the Open Campus Protocol is a community-driven initiative that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to create a fairer education system. By decentralizing the creation and distribution of educational content, the Open Campus Protocol empowers students to access more diverse educational content while providing educators with new opportunities to earn revenue and gain recognition for their contributions.

NavnEDU

RangNo.496

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)1.81%

Cirkulationsforsyning410,715,985

Max Udbud1,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.4107%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj1.6841468160643183,2023-04-29

Laveste pris0.09420856728557322,2025-04-07

Offentlig blockchainBSC

Sektor

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.