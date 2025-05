DTEC

Dtec Assistant is an intelligent vehicle assistant software with artificial intelligence (AI) that can work on the existing software platform of different classes of vehicles. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing (NLP) model, it enables users to communicate with vehicles as if they were talking to a real person, to control the hardware and applications in the vehicle with voice, and to get information about any subject by chatting thanks to the DtecGPT module. The Dtec assistant is also capable of controlling all IoT (internet of things) devices.

NavnDTEC

RangNo.1590

Markedscap$0,00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0,00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0,35%

Cirkulationsforsyning59 659 316,79090159

Max Udbud450 000 000

Samlet Udbud338 415 647,49448

Cirkulationshastighed0.1325%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.209790098274572,2024-11-17

Laveste pris0.028555422956206725,2025-04-09

Offentlig blockchainMATIC

IndledningDtec Assistant is an intelligent vehicle assistant software with artificial intelligence (AI) that can work on the existing software platform of different classes of vehicles. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing (NLP) model, it enables users to communicate with vehicles as if they were talking to a real person, to control the hardware and applications in the vehicle with voice, and to get information about any subject by chatting thanks to the DtecGPT module. The Dtec assistant is also capable of controlling all IoT (internet of things) devices.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.