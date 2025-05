DEVVE

DevvE is the layer 1 token on the DevvX blockchain. At ⅓billionth the energy of Bitcoin, 1/10millionth the cost of Ethereum and infinite TPS, DevvE serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for assets on devv.exchange. Users contribute DevvE into a revolutionary liquidity system to earn rewards from market making, exchange fees and instant payments. Trades are routed via DevvE as the primary shared digital asset, removing fractured liquidity. DevvExchange is fully compliant and non-custodial with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement, Privacy, Fraud & Loss protections, making it the safest platform to store and trade digital assets.

NavnDEVVE

RangNo.564

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.75%

Cirkulationsforsyning90,766,105.7195801

Max Udbud300,000,000

Samlet Udbud120,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.3025%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj2.138329606241538,2024-03-01

Laveste pris0.1363905146686964,2024-09-13

Offentlig blockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

