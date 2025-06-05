CUDIS

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

NavnCUDIS

RangNo.871

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)7.82%

Cirkulationsforsyning247,500,000

Max Udbud1,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.2475%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05

Laveste pris0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19

Offentlig blockchainSOL

