CUDIS

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

NavnCUDIS

RangNo.871

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)7.82%

Cirkulationsforsyning247,500,000

Max Udbud1,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.2475%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05

Laveste pris0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19

Offentlig blockchainSOL

IndledningAiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.

MEXC er den nemmeste vej til krypto. Udforsk verdens førende kryptovalutabørs til køb, handel og indtjening af krypto. Handel med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mere end 3.000 altcoins.
Søge
Favoritter
CUDIS/USDT
CUDIS
----
--
24H høj
--
24H lav
--
24H volumen (CUDIS)
--
24 timers mængde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Markedshandler
Spot
Åbne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorik
Handelshistorie
Åbne positioner (0)
MEXC er den nemmeste vej til krypto. Udforsk verdens førende kryptovalutabørs til køb, handel og indtjening af krypto. Handel med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mere end 3.000 altcoins.
CUDIS/USDT
CUDIS
--
--‎--
24H høj
--
24H lav
--
24H volumen (CUDIS)
--
24 timers mængde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Info
Åbne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorik
Handelshistorie
Åbne positioner (0)
network_iconNetværk unormalt
Online kundeservice
Loading...