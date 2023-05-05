BAD

$BAD is a decentralized experiment combining Blockchain, AI, and DAOs. Aiming to ensure AI works for humanity, it's a risky yet innovative approach. Created for education, entertainment, and experimentation, it represents a unique response to AI's growing influence.

NavnBAD

RangNo.1253

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning610,778,419,524,678.5

Max Udbud831,041,059,897,327

Samlet Udbud829,489,818,339,148

Cirkulationshastighed0.7349%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.00000019534950314,2023-08-13

Laveste pris0.000000000065979197,2023-05-05

Offentlig blockchainETH

Indledning$BAD is a decentralized experiment combining Blockchain, AI, and DAOs. Aiming to ensure AI works for humanity, it's a risky yet innovative approach. Created for education, entertainment, and experimentation, it represents a unique response to AI's growing influence.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.

MEXC er den nemmeste vej til krypto. Udforsk verdens førende kryptovalutabørs til køb, handel og indtjening af krypto. Handel med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mere end 3.000 altcoins.
Søge
Favoritter
BAD/USDT
Bad Idea AI
----
--
24H høj
--
24H lav
--
24H volumen (BAD)
--
24 timers mængde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Markedshandler
Spot
Åbne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorik
Handelshistorie
Åbne positioner (0)
MEXC er den nemmeste vej til krypto. Udforsk verdens førende kryptovalutabørs til køb, handel og indtjening af krypto. Handel med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mere end 3.000 altcoins.
BAD/USDT
Bad Idea AI
--
--‎--
24H høj
--
24H lav
--
24H volumen (BAD)
--
24 timers mængde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Info
Åbne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorik
Handelshistorie
Åbne positioner (0)
network_iconNetværk unormalt
Linje 1
Online kundeservice
Loading...