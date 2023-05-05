BAD

$BAD is a decentralized experiment combining Blockchain, AI, and DAOs. Aiming to ensure AI works for humanity, it's a risky yet innovative approach. Created for education, entertainment, and experimentation, it represents a unique response to AI's growing influence.

NavnBAD

RangNo.1253

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning610,778,419,524,678.5

Max Udbud831,041,059,897,327

Samlet Udbud829,489,818,339,148

Cirkulationshastighed0.7349%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.00000019534950314,2023-08-13

Laveste pris0.000000000065979197,2023-05-05

Offentlig blockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

