ALEX

At ALEX, we build DeFi primitives targeting developers looking to build ecosystem on Bitcoin, enabled by Stacks. As such, we focus on trading, lending and borrowing of crypto assets with Bitcoin as the settlement layer and Stacks as the smart contract layer. At the core of this focus is the automated market making ("AMM") protocol, which allows users to exchange one crypto asset with another trustlessly. Launched in January 2022, we are the biggest DeFi on Bitcoin, bringing your Bitcoin to life.

NavnALEX

RangNo.773

Markedscap$0,00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0,00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)%0,08

Cirkulationsforsyning606.489.877,3

Max Udbud1.000.000.000

Samlet Udbud606.489.877,3

Cirkulationshastighed0.6064%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.5532965151961868,2024-04-01

Laveste pris0.011287877177869637,2023-01-03

Offentlig blockchainSTACKS

Sektor

