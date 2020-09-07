ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

NavnACH

RangNo.199

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.21%

Cirkulationsforsyning9,075,718,399.519175

Max Udbud10,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud9,999,999,999.999989

Cirkulationshastighed0.9075%

Udstedelsesdato2020-09-07 00:00:00

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.19750365,2021-08-06

Laveste pris0.00133775,2021-07-20

Offentlig blockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.