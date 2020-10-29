WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

JménoWOO

PoziceNo.263

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.48%

Objem v oběhu1,913,169,824.037396

Max. objem0

Celkový objem2,213,169,824.037396

Poměr v oběhu%

Datum vydání2020-10-29 00:00:00

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno0.02 USDT

Historické maximum2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Nejnižší cena0,2020-10-29

Veřejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociální sítě

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceProhlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.

