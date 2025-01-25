TREAT

Meet Treat, the final token in the wildly popular Shiba Inu Ecosystem, designed to give transactional rewards and access to over 30 pieces of advanced technology that serve as the operating system of the Shiba Network State. These cutting-edge innovations include, Defi innovations, Karna, Aura, Reputation, Decentralized Identity, AI agentic frameworks, Fully Homomorphic Encryption, and immersive elements within Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, to name just a few. Beyond its role in technology enablement, Treat also serves as a governance token, steering the Shiba Network State’s innovation and marketing strategies. In doing so, it cements Shiba Inu’s status as far more than a meme coin—revealing it as one of the world’s most influential brands and a true technology powerhouse.

JménoTREAT

PoziceNo.3303

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.00%

Objem v oběhu0

Max. objem0

Celkový objem10,000,000,000

Poměr v oběhu%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.019750864633969658,2025-01-25

Nejnižší cena0.002340761771514939,2025-05-28

Veřejný blockchainETH

