SAND
The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.
JménoSAND
PoziceNo.96
Tržní kapitalizace$0,00
Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0,00
Podíl na trhu0.0002%
Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)%2,16
Objem v oběhu2.538.289.190,2233224
Max. objem0
Celkový objem3.000.000.000
Poměr v oběhu%
Datum vydání2020-08-14 00:00:00
Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--
Historické maximum8.442061299949462,2021-11-25
Nejnižší cena0.02893886,2020-11-04
Veřejný blockchainETH
Sektor
Sociální sítě
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceProhlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.