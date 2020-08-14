SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

JménoSAND

PoziceNo.96

Tržní kapitalizace$0,00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0,00

Podíl na trhu0.0002%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)%2,16

Objem v oběhu2.538.289.190,2233224

Max. objem0

Celkový objem3.000.000.000

Poměr v oběhu%

Datum vydání2020-08-14 00:00:00

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Nejnižší cena0.02893886,2020-11-04

Veřejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociální sítě

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceProhlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.

