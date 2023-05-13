PIKABOSS

Pikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.

JménoPIKABOSS

PoziceNo.808

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.00%

Objem v oběhu420,690,000,000,000

Max. objem420,690,000,000,000

Celkový objem420,690,000,000,000

Poměr v oběhu1%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.000004170812336674,2024-03-22

Nejnižší cena0.000000000004630634,2023-05-13

Veřejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociální sítě

Prohlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.

