Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

PoziceNo.1202

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)5.97%

Objem v oběhu144,430,000

Max. objem0

Celkový objem1,000,000,000

Poměr v oběhu%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13

Nejnižší cena0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20

Veřejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociální sítě

