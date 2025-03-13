OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
JménoOIK
PoziceNo.1202
Tržní kapitalizace$0.00
Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00
Podíl na trhu%
Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)5.97%
Objem v oběhu144,430,000
Max. objem0
Celkový objem1,000,000,000
Poměr v oběhu%
Datum vydání--
Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--
Historické maximum0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
Nejnižší cena0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
Veřejný blockchainETH
Sektor
Sociální sítě
