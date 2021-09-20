MMUI
MetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation.
JménoMMUI
PoziceNo.815
Tržní kapitalizace$0.00
Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00
Podíl na trhu%
Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.05%
Objem v oběhu476,246,491
Max. objem800,000,000
Celkový objem800,000,000
Poměr v oběhu0.5953%
Datum vydání--
Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--
Historické maximum0.96302911550904,2021-09-20
Nejnižší cena0.02990363044572816,2024-11-24
Veřejný blockchainMMUI
Sektor
Sociální sítě
