PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.
PoziceNo.739
Tržní kapitalizace$0.00
Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00
Podíl na trhu%
Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.07%
Objem v oběhu6,575,004,992.639536
Max. objem0
Celkový objem10,250,000,000
Poměr v oběhu%
Datum vydání2021-05-12 00:00:00
Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--
Historické maximum0.89407158,2021-05-12
Nejnižší cena0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29
Veřejný blockchainLAT
