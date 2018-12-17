CRO

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

JménoCRO

PoziceNo.39

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu0.0007%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.13%

Objem v oběhu26,571,560,696

Max. objem100,000,000,000

Celkový objem97,543,210,869

Poměr v oběhu0.2657%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Nejnižší cena0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

Veřejný blockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceProhlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.