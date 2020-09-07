ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

JménoACH

PoziceNo.198

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.22%

Objem v oběhu9,075,718,399.519175

Max. objem10,000,000,000

Celkový objem9,999,999,999.999989

Poměr v oběhu0.9075%

Datum vydání2020-09-07 00:00:00

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.19750365,2021-08-06

Nejnižší cena0.00133775,2021-07-20

Veřejný blockchainETH

Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.

