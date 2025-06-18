ZORA

ZORA is an NFT marketplace protocol dedicated to pioneering new possibilities for creators, enabling them to create, exhibit, and collect NFTs. ZORA empowers people to build their own marketplaces. Additionally, ZORA has launched ZORA NETWORK, a Layer 2 network based on OP Stack. This network provides artists, creators, and communities with faster and more efficient Ethereum scaling, while seamlessly integrating all existing ZORA tools.

নামZORA

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.159

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

মার্কেট শেয়ার0.0001%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)5.46%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ3,236,970,173.3687963

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ10,000,000,000

মোট সাপ্লাই10,000,000,000

সার্কুলেশন রেট0.3236%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ--

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.14708566975197357,2025-08-11

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.007769535500397865,2025-06-18

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনBASE

সেক্টর

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceডিসক্লেইমার: cmc দ্বারা প্রদত্ত ডেটা এবং এটি বিনিয়োগের পরামর্শ হিসেবে বিবেচনা করা উচিত নয়।