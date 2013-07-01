XLM
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
নামXLM
র্যাঙ্কNo.13
মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
মার্কেট শেয়ার0.0032%
ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)1.03%
সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ31,312,290,996.389206
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ50,001,806,812
মোট সাপ্লাই50,001,786,889.0645
সার্কুলেশন রেট0.6262%
ইস্যু্র তারিখ2013-07-01 00:00:00
যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--
সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04
সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18
পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনXLM
