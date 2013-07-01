XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

নামXLM

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.13

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

মার্কেট শেয়ার0.0032%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)1.03%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ31,312,290,996.389206

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ50,001,806,812

মোট সাপ্লাই50,001,786,889.0645

সার্কুলেশন রেট0.6262%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ2013-07-01 00:00:00

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনXLM

