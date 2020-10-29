WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

নামWOO

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.284

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

মার্কেট শেয়ার%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)0.65%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ1,907,242,896.037396

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ0

মোট সাপ্লাই2,207,242,896.037396

সার্কুলেশন রেট%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ2020-10-29 00:00:00

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে0.02 USDT

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0,2020-10-29

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনETH

সেক্টর

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceডিসক্লেইমার: cmc দ্বারা প্রদত্ত ডেটা এবং এটি বিনিয়োগের পরামর্শ হিসেবে বিবেচনা করা উচিত নয়।