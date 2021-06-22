WEMIX

WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).

নামWEMIX

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.147

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

মার্কেট শেয়ার0.0001%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)1.55%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ454,626,554.1429949

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ590,000,000

মোট সাপ্লাই544,821,922.3652309

সার্কুলেশন রেট0.7705%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ--

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ24.677931297626813,2021-11-21

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.12754054,2021-06-22

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনWEMIX

ভূমিকাWEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).

সেক্টর

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceডিসক্লেইমার: cmc দ্বারা প্রদত্ত ডেটা এবং এটি বিনিয়োগের পরামর্শ হিসেবে বিবেচনা করা উচিত নয়।

MEXC হল ক্রিপ্টো পরিচালনা করার আপনার সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায় ক্রিপ্টো কেনা, ট্রেডিং এবং আয়ের জন্য বিশ্বের শীর্ষস্থানীয় ক্রিপ্টোকারেন্সি এক্সচেঞ্জটিকে এক্সপ্লোর করুন। Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH এবং 3,000 এর বেশি অল্টকয়েন ট্রেড করুন।
খুঁজুন
ফেভারিট
WEMIX/USDT
WEMIX
----
--
24h হাই
--
24h লো
--
24h ভলিউম (WEMIX)
--
24 ঘণ্টা পরিমাণ (USDT)
--
চার্ট
তথ্য
অর্ডার বুক
মার্কেট ট্রেড
অর্ডার বুক
মার্কেট ট্রেড
অর্ডার বুক
মার্কেট ট্রেড
মার্কেট ট্রেড
স্পট
ওপেন অর্ডার（0）
অর্ডার হিস্টরি
ট্রেডের হিস্টরি
ওপেন পজিশন (0)
MEXC হল ক্রিপ্টো পরিচালনা করার আপনার সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায় ক্রিপ্টো কেনা, ট্রেডিং এবং আয়ের জন্য বিশ্বের শীর্ষস্থানীয় ক্রিপ্টোকারেন্সি এক্সচেঞ্জটিকে এক্সপ্লোর করুন। Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH এবং 3,000 এর বেশি অল্টকয়েন ট্রেড করুন।
WEMIX/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h হাই
--
24h লো
--
24h ভলিউম (WEMIX)
--
24 ঘণ্টা পরিমাণ (USDT)
--
চার্ট
অর্ডার বুক
মার্কেট ট্রেড
তথ্য
ওপেন অর্ডার（0）
অর্ডার হিস্টরি
ট্রেডের হিস্টরি
ওপেন পজিশন (0)
Loading...