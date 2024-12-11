U2U

U2U Network is a modular Layer 1 blockchain tailored for the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) ecosystem. Powered by subnet technology and backed by Kucoin Ventures, Chain Capital, Cointelegraph, IDG Blockchain, JDI, Blockhive, and others, U2U addresses scaling challenges with independent subnets managing their own data while maintaining a provable mainnet record. Unlike Peaq Network and IoTex, U2U’s subnets are customized for DePIN sectors like IoT, wireless networks, GPU computing, and decentralized storage. With 80+ dApps, over 1 million users, and 100,000+ daily active users, U2U demonstrates scalability, adaptability, and leadership in DePIN infrastructure innovation.

নামU2U

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.1133

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

মার্কেট শেয়ার%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)0.03%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ1,526,009,637

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ10,000,000,000

মোট সাপ্লাই9,150,000,000

সার্কুলেশন রেট0.1526%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ--

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.022144091827992506,2024-12-11

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.003663940949886323,2025-04-18

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনU2U

ভূমিকাU2U Network is a modular Layer 1 blockchain tailored for the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) ecosystem. Powered by subnet technology and backed by Kucoin Ventures, Chain Capital, Cointelegraph, IDG Blockchain, JDI, Blockhive, and others, U2U addresses scaling challenges with independent subnets managing their own data while maintaining a provable mainnet record. Unlike Peaq Network and IoTex, U2U’s subnets are customized for DePIN sectors like IoT, wireless networks, GPU computing, and decentralized storage. With 80+ dApps, over 1 million users, and 100,000+ daily active users, U2U demonstrates scalability, adaptability, and leadership in DePIN infrastructure innovation.

সেক্টর

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceডিসক্লেইমার: cmc দ্বারা প্রদত্ত ডেটা এবং এটি বিনিয়োগের পরামর্শ হিসেবে বিবেচনা করা উচিত নয়।