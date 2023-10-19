SUI
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
নামSUI
র্যাঙ্কNo.14
মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
মার্কেট শেয়ার0.0031%
ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)35.45%
সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ3,511,924,479.5699987
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ10,000,000,000
মোট সাপ্লাই10,000,000,000
সার্কুলেশন রেট0.3511%
ইস্যু্র তারিখ--
যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--
সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ5.351851996195496,2025-01-06
সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19
পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনSUI
সেক্টর
সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া
