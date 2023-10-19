SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

নামSUI

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.14

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

মার্কেট শেয়ার0.0031%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)35.45%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ3,511,924,479.5699987

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ10,000,000,000

মোট সাপ্লাই10,000,000,000

সার্কুলেশন রেট0.3511%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ--

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনSUI

সেক্টর

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceডিসক্লেইমার: cmc দ্বারা প্রদত্ত ডেটা এবং এটি বিনিয়োগের পরামর্শ হিসেবে বিবেচনা করা উচিত নয়।

