LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

নামLAT

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.857

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

মার্কেট শেয়ার%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)0.05%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ6,665,374,315.547202

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ0

মোট সাপ্লাই10,250,000,000

সার্কুলেশন রেট%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ2021-05-12 00:00:00

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.89407158,2021-05-12

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনLAT

সেক্টর

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceডিসক্লেইমার: cmc দ্বারা প্রদত্ত ডেটা এবং এটি বিনিয়োগের পরামর্শ হিসেবে বিবেচনা করা উচিত নয়।