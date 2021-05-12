LAT
PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.
নামLAT
র্যাঙ্কNo.857
মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
মার্কেট শেয়ার%
ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)0.05%
সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ6,665,374,315.547202
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ0
মোট সাপ্লাই10,250,000,000
সার্কুলেশন রেট%
ইস্যু্র তারিখ2021-05-12 00:00:00
যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--
সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.89407158,2021-05-12
সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29
পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনLAT
সেক্টর
সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া
