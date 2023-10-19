SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

ИмеSUI

Място в класиранетоNo.11

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял0.0035%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)36.49%

Циркулиращо предлагане3,338,327,017.9116654

Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000

Общо предлагане10,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.3338%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Най-ниска цена0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Публичен блокчейнSUI

ВъведениеSui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.

MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
Търсене
Любими
SUI/USDC
SUI
----
--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (SUI)
--
24-часова сума (USDC)
--
Диаграма
Информация
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Пазарни сделки
Спот
Отворени поръчки（0）
История на поръчка
История на търговията
Отворени позиции (0)
MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
SUI/USDC
SUI
--
--‎--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (SUI)
--
24-часова сума (USDC)
--
Диаграма
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Информация
Отворени поръчки（0）
История на поръчка
История на търговията
Отворени позиции (0)
network_iconНеобичайна мрежа
Линия 1
Онлайн обслужване на клиенти
Loading...