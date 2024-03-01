DEVVE

DevvE is the layer 1 token on the DevvX blockchain. At ⅓billionth the energy of Bitcoin, 1/10millionth the cost of Ethereum and infinite TPS, DevvE serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for assets on devv.exchange. Users contribute DevvE into a revolutionary liquidity system to earn rewards from market making, exchange fees and instant payments. Trades are routed via DevvE as the primary shared digital asset, removing fractured liquidity. DevvExchange is fully compliant and non-custodial with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement, Privacy, Fraud & Loss protections, making it the safest platform to store and trade digital assets.

ИмеDEVVE

Място в класиранетоNo.568

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.84%

Циркулиращо предлагане90,755,481.7195801

Максимално предлагане300,000,000

Общо предлагане120,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.3025%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена2.138329606241538,2024-03-01

Най-ниска цена0.1363905146686964,2024-09-13

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

