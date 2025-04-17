FOAM Qiyməti (FOAM)
Bugün üçün canlı FOAM (FOAM) qiyməti 0 USD. Mövcud bazar dəyəri $ 244.85K USD. FOAM / USD qiyməti real vaxtda yenilənir.
FOAM Açar Bazar Performansı:
- 24 saatlıq ticarət həcmi -- USD
- Gün ərzindəki FOAM qiymət dəyişikliyi -0.32%
- Dövrdə olan təklif: 355.36M USD.
MEXC-də FOAM / USD valyutasında real vaxt yeniləmələrini əldə edin. Son məlumat və bazar analizindən xəbərdar olun. Kriptovalyuta bazarında ağıllı ticarət qərarları vermək üçün bu vacibdir. MEXC FOAM ilə bağlı dəqiq qiymət məlumatları üçün əsas platformanızdır.
Bu gün ərzində FOAM / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 30 gündə FOAM / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 60 gündə FOAM / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 90 gündə FOAM / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
|Dövr
|Dəyişiklik (USD)
|Dəyişiklik (%)
|Bu gün
|$ 0
|-0.32%
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|+2.79%
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|-43.24%
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
FOAM üzrə ən son qiymət analizini kəşf edin: 24 saat Aşağı və Yüksək, Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi və gündəlik dəyişikliklər:
--
-0.32%
-19.93%
Bazar statistikalarına nəzər salaq: bazar dəyəri, 24 saatlıq həcm və təklif:
FOAM is an open protocol for proof of location on Ethereum. Our mission is to build a consensus driven map of the world, empowering a fully decentralized web3 economy with verifiable location data. FOAM incentivizes the infrastructure needed for privacy-preserving and fraud-proof location verification. The starting point for FOAM is static proof of location, where a community of Cartographers curate geographic Points of Interest on the FOAM map. Through global community-driven efforts, FOAM’s dynamic proof of location protocol will enable a permissionless and privacy-preserving network of radio beacons that is independent from external centralized sources and capable of providing secure location verification services. FOAM Token Functionality 1. Add and Curate Geographic Points of Interest The FOAM Spatial Index Visualizer allows Cartographers to participate in interactive TCR POIs on a map. Users can add points to the map, validate new candidates and verify the map by visiting real world locations. The FOAM Token Curated Registry unlocks mapping in a secure and permissionless fashion and allows locations to be ranked and maintained by token balances. Users can deposit FOAM Tokens into POIs on the map to increase attention those POIs might receive. 2. Signal for Zone Incentivisation A further potential use of the FOAM Token by Cartographers is to stake their FOAM Tokens to Signal. Signaling is a mechanism designed to allow Cartographers to incentivize the expansion and geographic coverage of the FOAM network. To Signal, a Cartographer stakes FOAM Tokens to a Signaling smart contract by reference to a particular area. These staked tokens serve as indicators of demand, and are proportionate to (i) the length of time staking (the earlier, the better), and (ii) the number of tokens staked (the less well-served areas, the better). In the context of the contingent Dynamic Proof of Location concept (described further in the Product Whitepaper), these indicators are the weighted references that determine the spatial mining rewards. 3. Contribute to Potential Secure Location Services as Zone Anchor or Verifier The FOAM protocol may allow users to provide work and secure localization services and location verification for smart contracts and be rewarded for their own efforts with new FOAM Tokens in the form of mining rewards. Devices and real world contracts can be programmed to designate attestations and track interactions and transactions on the map. With the addition of necessary radio hardware by individual users and the grass roots expansion of the FOAM network, it may be possible for location status to be proved in a different manner. Location could be proved through a time synchronization protocol that would ensure continuity of a distributed clock, whereby specialized hardware could synchronize nodes’ clocks over radio to provide location services in a given area. As explained further in the following paragraph, this ‘Dynamic Proof of Location’ is contingent on a number of factors outside of Foamspace’s control.
Kriptovalyuta qiymətləri yüksək bazar risklərinə və qiymət dalğalanmalarına tabedir. Yalnız tanıdığınız və risklərini anladığınız layihə və məhsullara investisiya etməlisiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları qəbul etməzdən əvvəl öz investisiya təcrübənizi, maliyyə vəziyyətinizi, məqsədlərinizi və risk tolerantlığınızı diqqətlə nəzərdən keçirin və müstəqil maliyyə məsləhətçisi ilə məsləhətləşin. Bu material maliyyə məsləhəti kimi qiymətləndirilməməlidir. Keçmiş performansınız gələcək performans üçün etibarlı göstərici deyil. İnvestisiyanızın dəyəri həm yüksələ, həm də enə bilər və investisiya etdiyiniz məbləği geri ala bilməyə bilərsiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları yalnız sizə məxsusdur. MEXC qarşılaşacağınız hər hansı bir itkiyə görə məsuliyyət daşımır. Ətraflı məlumat üçün, zəhmət olmasa, İstifadə Şərtləri və Risk Xəbərdarlığına baxın. Əlavə olaraq, burada təqdim olunan kriptovalyutalarla əlaqəli məlumatların (məsələn, cari canlı qiymət) üçüncü tərəf mənbələrinə əsaslandığını nəzərə alın. Bu məlumatlar "olduğu kimi" təqdim edilir və hər hansı bir təqdimat və ya zəmanət olmadan yalnız məlumat məqsədilə istifadə edilməlidir. Üçüncü tərəf saytların linkləri də MEXC-in nəzarəti altında deyil. MEXC bu cür üçüncü tərəf saytlarının etibarlılığı və düzgünlüyünə görə məsuliyyət daşımır.
