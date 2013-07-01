XLM
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
AdXLM
SıralamaNo.15
Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Bazar Payı0.0025%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.52%
Dövriyyə Təklifi31,115,805,322.894787
Maksimum Təklif50,001,806,812
Ümumi Təchizat50,001,786,892.81785
Dövriyyə Faizi0.6222%
Buraxılış Tarixi2013-07-01 00:00:00
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18
İctimai BlokçeynXLM
Sektor
Sosial Media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.