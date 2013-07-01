XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

AdXLM

SıralamaNo.15

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı0.0025%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.52%

Dövriyyə Təklifi31,115,805,322.894787

Maksimum Təklif50,001,806,812

Ümumi Təchizat50,001,786,892.81785

Dövriyyə Faizi0.6222%

Buraxılış Tarixi2013-07-01 00:00:00

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

İctimai BlokçeynXLM

Sektor

Sosial Media

