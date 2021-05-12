LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

SıralamaNo.726

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.07%

Dövriyyə Təklifi6,552,675,335.060237

Maksimum Təklif0

Ümumi Təchizat10,250,000,000

Dövriyyə Faizi%

Buraxılış Tarixi2021-05-12 00:00:00

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.89407158,2021-05-12

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

