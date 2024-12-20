HSK

HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

SıralamaNo.573

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.57%

Dövriyyə Təklifi132,500,000

Maksimum Təklif1,000,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat1,000,000,000

Dövriyyə Faizi0.1325%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi2.587574787960956,2024-12-20

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.32897770498658296,2025-04-16

İctimai BlokçeynETH

Sosial Media

Hüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.