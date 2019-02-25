FET

Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.

SıralamaNo.49

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı0.0006%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)6.60%

Dövriyyə Təklifi2,391,058,791.496169

Maksimum Təklif2,719,493,897

Ümumi Təchizat2,714,493,896.672

Dövriyyə Faizi0.8792%

Buraxılış Tarixi2019-02-25 00:00:00

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət0.0867 USDT

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi3.474265080421965,2024-03-28

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.00827034467596,2020-03-13

İctimai BlokçeynETH

Sektor

Sosial Media

