AE

Founded in 2016, æternity is an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform that builds on decentralized cryptographic P2P technology. Designed to deliver unmatched productivity, transparent governance, and global scalability, æternity offers blockchain technology with a consensus mechanism that is as efficient and cost-effective as possible. æternity's unique state channel design enables the off-chain verification of data and smart contracts, allowing for all transactions to be independent of each other, thereby increasing transaction speed and scalability while also ensuring increased privacy. æternity’s underlying value token is the AE token, which can be transferred between members and is used to compensate participant nodes for any number of computations performed. All AE token users are allowed to participate in the governance of the aeternity blockchain through a voting process, weighted by the number of tokens each user holds.

AdAE

SıralamaNo.1357

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.07%

Dövriyyə Təklifi385,106,897.5

Maksimum Təklif536,306,702

Ümumi Təchizat396,262,883.69932

Dövriyyə Faizi0.718%

Buraxılış Tarixi2016-12-26 00:00:00

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət0.284 USDT

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi5.855889797210693,2018-04-29

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.012825637797269501,2025-04-10

İctimai BlokçeynAE

TəqdimatFounded in 2016, æternity is an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform that builds on decentralized cryptographic P2P technology. Designed to deliver unmatched productivity, transparent governance, and global scalability, æternity offers blockchain technology with a consensus mechanism that is as efficient and cost-effective as possible. æternity's unique state channel design enables the off-chain verification of data and smart contracts, allowing for all transactions to be independent of each other, thereby increasing transaction speed and scalability while also ensuring increased privacy. æternity’s underlying value token is the AE token, which can be transferred between members and is used to compensate participant nodes for any number of computations performed. All AE token users are allowed to participate in the governance of the aeternity blockchain through a voting process, weighted by the number of tokens each user holds.

Sektor

Sosial Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.

MEXC kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur. Kriptovalyuta almaq, ticarət etmək və qazanc əldə etmək üçün dünyanın aparıcı kriptovalyuta birjasını kəşf edin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH və 3.000-dən çox alt koin ilə ticarət edin.
Axtarın
Favoritlər
AE/USDT
Aeternity
----
--
24 saat Ən Yüksək
--
24 saat Ən Aşağı
--
24 saat Həcm (AE)
--
24 saat Məbləğ (USDT)
--
Qrafik
Məlumatlar
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Bazar Ticarətləri
Spot
Açıq Əmrlər（0）
Əmr Tarixçəsi
Ticarət Tarixçəsi
Açıq Mövqelər (0)
MEXC kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur. Kriptovalyuta almaq, ticarət etmək və qazanc əldə etmək üçün dünyanın aparıcı kriptovalyuta birjasını kəşf edin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH və 3.000-dən çox alt koin ilə ticarət edin.
AE/USDT
Aeternity
--
--‎--
24 saat Ən Yüksək
--
24 saat Ən Aşağı
--
24 saat Həcm (AE)
--
24 saat Məbləğ (USDT)
--
Qrafik
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Məlumatlar
Açıq Əmrlər（0）
Əmr Tarixçəsi
Ticarət Tarixçəsi
Açıq Mövqelər (0)
network_iconAnormal Şəbəkə
Xətt 1
Onlayn Müştəri Xidməti
Loading...