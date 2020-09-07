ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

SıralamaNo.198

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.22%

Dövriyyə Təklifi9,075,718,399.519175

Maksimum Təklif10,000,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat9,999,999,999.999989

Dövriyyə Faizi0.9075%

Buraxılış Tarixi2020-09-07 00:00:00

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.19750365,2021-08-06

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.00133775,2021-07-20

İctimai BlokçeynETH

Sektor

Sosial Media

