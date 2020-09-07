ACH
Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.
SıralamaNo.198
Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Bazar Payı%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.22%
Dövriyyə Təklifi9,075,718,399.519175
Maksimum Təklif10,000,000,000
Ümumi Təchizat9,999,999,999.999989
Dövriyyə Faizi0.9075%
Buraxılış Tarixi2020-09-07 00:00:00
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.19750365,2021-08-06
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.00133775,2021-07-20
İctimai BlokçeynETH
