ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

AdACH

SıralamaNo.198

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.22%

Dövriyyə Təklifi9,075,718,399.519175

Maksimum Təklif10,000,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat9,999,999,999.999989

Dövriyyə Faizi0.9075%

Buraxılış Tarixi2020-09-07 00:00:00

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.19750365,2021-08-06

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.00133775,2021-07-20

İctimai BlokçeynETH

TəqdimatFounded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

Sektor

Sosial Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.

MEXC kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur. Kriptovalyuta almaq, ticarət etmək və qazanc əldə etmək üçün dünyanın aparıcı kriptovalyuta birjasını kəşf edin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH və 3.000-dən çox alt koin ilə ticarət edin.
Axtarın
Favoritlər
ACH/USDT
Alchemy
----
--
24 saat Ən Yüksək
--
24 saat Ən Aşağı
--
24 saat Həcm (ACH)
--
24 saat Məbləğ (USDT)
--
Qrafik
Məlumatlar
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Bazar Ticarətləri
Spot
Açıq Əmrlər（0）
Əmr Tarixçəsi
Ticarət Tarixçəsi
Açıq Mövqelər (0)
MEXC kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur. Kriptovalyuta almaq, ticarət etmək və qazanc əldə etmək üçün dünyanın aparıcı kriptovalyuta birjasını kəşf edin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH və 3.000-dən çox alt koin ilə ticarət edin.
ACH/USDT
Alchemy
--
--‎--
24 saat Ən Yüksək
--
24 saat Ən Aşağı
--
24 saat Həcm (ACH)
--
24 saat Məbləğ (USDT)
--
Qrafik
Əmr Kitabçası
Bazar Ticarətləri
Məlumatlar
Açıq Əmrlər（0）
Əmr Tarixçəsi
Ticarət Tarixçəsi
Açıq Mövqelər (0)
network_iconAnormal Şəbəkə
Xətt 1
Onlayn Müştəri Xidməti
Loading...