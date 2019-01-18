V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.