mexc
الأسواقفوري
رائج
أسواق العقود الآجلةالعقود الآجلة M-Day
Mobile
قم بالمسح للتنزيل للحصول على تجربة تداول سلسة عبر الهاتف المحمول من MEXC
لا يمكن التنزيل؟
عميل لنظام التشغيل Windowsالمزيد

Open Rights Exchange

ORE/USDT
----
--
mc_exchange_24_high
0.0000000
mc_exchange_24_low
0.0000000
mc_exchange_24_volum (ORE)
0.00
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
0.00
mc_exchange_24_high
0.0000000
mc_exchange_24_low
0.0000000
mc_exchange_24_volum (ORE)
0.00
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
0.00
exchange:mc_exchange_kline
exchange:mc_exchange_info
Loading..
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_stand
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_profession
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_death
ORE
The ORE Token is the native digital asset that runs the Open Rights Exchange (ORE) Network — the open-source protocol and decentralized blockchain purpose-built for powering privacy-protecting digital identity with comprehensive developer tools. The ORE Network is powering high-growth tools solving web3’s massive adoption challenge. ORE ID by AIKON allows users to tap into the benefits of many blockchains, including Ethereum, Algorand, Avalanche, Polygon, Telos, and WAX. After launching in 2018, ORE ID has been integrated into some of the industry's leading businesses and decentralized applications (dApps), including RFox, NFT Battle Miners, EarnFi, Exotopia, and more. ORE ID is used in 12 countries, with a host of new customers choosing ORE ID as their decentralized identity solution including two blockchains choosing it as their official cloud wallet. Anyone using the ORE Network utilizes ORE Tokens to store data, such as their decentralized identity, on the blockchain. Anytime a business creates a new account on the ORE Network for its users, the business needs to utilize ORE Tokens. This is akin to renting servers in the cloud.
mc_market_overview
mc_market_coin_name
ORE
common:mc_common_publish_time
--
mc_market_link
common:mc_common_issue_price
--
common:mc_common_issue_total
1,060,000,000
exchange:mc_exchange_orderbook
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

common:mc_common_price(USDT)

(ORE)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
exchange:mc_exchange_last_deal
common:mc_common_amount()
common:mc_common_price()
common:mc_common_amount()
mc_exchange_title_time
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
common:mc_common_fee_maker 0.00% / common:mc_common_fee_taker 0.00%
mc_common_nav_hot_tag_text
mc_exchange_action_buy
mc_exchange_action_sell
mc_exchange_limit
common:mc_common_market_price
common:mc_common_transfer
mc_exchange_fiat_quick
USD
mc_exchange_available-- USDT
mc_exchange_buy_priceUSDT
mc_exchange_buy_quantityORE
mc_exchange_trade_amountUSDT
mc_exchange_available-- ORE
mc_exchange_sell_priceUSDT
mc_exchange_sell_quantityORE
mc_exchange_trade_amountUSDT
mc_order_open (0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
mc_order_open (0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
common:mc_common_symbol
common:mc_common_time
common:mc_common_type
common:mc_common_direction
mc_exchange_all
mc_table_side_buy
mc_table_side_sell
common:mc_common_price
mc_table_entrust_quantity
mc_table_entrust_amount
mc_exchange_order_filled_percent
mc_table_trigger_price
mc_exchange_order_cancel_all
common:mc_common_all
mc_order_entrust_limit
mc_exchange_trigger
mc_exchange_postonly
mc_exchange_network_status_stable
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_media
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1
Loading...