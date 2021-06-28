mc_common_nav_market
mc_common_nav_trade
mc_common_nav_hot_tag_text
mc_common_nav_dervatives
mc_text_mday_banner_title
mc_common_nav_etf_margin_titles
common:mc_common_search_hot_coin
common:mc_common_search_hot_activity
common:mc_market_trade
Mobile
mc_common_nav_download_slogen
mc_common_cannot_download_tips
mc_common_nav_download_text
mc_common_nav_more
KishuInu
KISHU/USDT
0.0000000003506
--
$
0.00
mc_exchange_24_high
0.0000000003583
mc_exchange_24_low
0.0000000003433
mc_exchange_24_volum (KISHU)
133,246.59B
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
47.78K
mc_exchange_24_high
0.0000000003583
mc_exchange_24_low
0.0000000003433
mc_exchange_24_volum (KISHU)
133,246.59B
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
47.78K
exchange:mc_exchange_kline
exchange:mc_exchange_info
Loading..
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_stand
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_profession
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_death
KISHU
Launched in April 2021, Kishu Inu is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency of its kind. Kishu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in one, easy to understand project.
mc_market_overview
mc_market_coin_name
KISHU
common:mc_common_publish_time
2021-06-28 00:00:00
mc_market_link
common:mc_common_white_paper
common:mc_common_official_website
mc_market_check_website
common:mc_common_issue_price
--
common:mc_common_issue_total
100,000,000,000,000,000
exchange:mc_exchange_orderbook
0.0000000000001
0.0000000000001
0.000000000001
0.00000000001
0.0000000001
0.000000001
0.00000001
common:mc_common_price(USDT)
(KISHU)
(USDT)
0.0000000003506
≈
$
0.00
exchange:mc_exchange_last_deal
common:mc_common_amount()
common:mc_common_price()
common:mc_common_amount
()
mc_exchange_title_time
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
ETF
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
ETF
common:mc_common_fee_maker 0.00% / common:mc_common_fee_taker 0.00%
mc_common_nav_hot_tag_text
mc_exchange_action_buy
mc_exchange_action_sell
mc_exchange_limit
common:mc_common_market_price
common:mc_common_transfer
mc_exchange_fiat_quick
USD
mc_exchange_available
--
USDT
mc_exchange_buy_price
USDT
mc_exchange_buy_quantity
KISHU
mc_exchange_trade_amount
USDT
mc_exchange_action_buy
mc_exchange_available
--
KISHU
mc_exchange_sell_price
USDT
mc_exchange_sell_quantity
KISHU
mc_exchange_trade_amount
USDT
mc_exchange_action_sell
mc_order_open
(0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
mc_order_open
(0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
mc_exchange_hide_other_pairs
common:mc_common_symbol
common:mc_common_time
common:mc_common_type
common:mc_common_direction
mc_exchange_all
mc_table_side_buy
mc_table_side_sell
common:mc_common_price
mc_table_entrust_quantity
mc_exchange_order_filled_percent
mc_exchange_order_amount
mc_table_trigger_price
mc_exchange_order_cancel_all
common:mc_common_all
mc_order_entrust_limit
mc_exchange_trigger
mc_exchange_postonly
mc_exchange_network_status_stable
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_media
MEXC English
MEXC Bengali
MEXC港臺
MEXC Indonesian
MEXC Español
MEXC EN
MEXC Malaysian
MEXC Japan
MEXC Arabic - عربي
MEXC Russian
MEXC Português
MEXC Korean
MEXC Filipino
MEXC Türkiye
MEXC India
MEXC Vietnam
MEXC Deutsch
MEXC Persia
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1