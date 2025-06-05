CUDIS
Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.
اسم العملة المشفرةCUDIS
التصنيفNo.871
القيمة السوقية$0.00
القيمة السوقية المخففة بالكامل$0.00
الحصة السوقية%
حجم التداول/القيمة السوقية (24 ساعة)7.82%
المعروض المتداول247,500,000
إجمالي العرض1,000,000,000
إجمالي العرض1,000,000,000
معدل التداول0.2475%
تاريخ الإصدار--
السعر الذي تم به إصدار الأصل لأول مرة--
أعلى مستوى له على الإطلاق0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05
أدنى سعر0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19
البلوكتشين العامSOL
مقدمةAiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.
قطاع
وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceإخلاء المسؤولية: البيانات مقدمة من cmc ولا ينبغي اعتبارها نصيحة استثمارية.