ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

اسم العملة المشفرةACH

التصنيفNo.197

القيمة السوقية$0.00

القيمة السوقية المخففة بالكامل$0.00

الحصة السوقية%

حجم التداول/القيمة السوقية (24 ساعة)0.25%

المعروض المتداول9,063,008,932.099236

إجمالي العرض10,000,000,000

إجمالي العرض9,999,999,999.999989

معدل التداول0.9063%

تاريخ الإصدار2020-09-07 00:00:00

السعر الذي تم به إصدار الأصل لأول مرة--

أعلى مستوى له على الإطلاق0.19750365,2021-08-06

أدنى سعر0.00133775,2021-07-20

البلوكتشين العامETH

قطاع

وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي

