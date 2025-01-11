ZUSHI 價格 (ZUSHI)
今天 ZUSHI (ZUSHI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ZUSHI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ZUSHI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.61 USD
- ZUSHI 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZUSHI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZUSHI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ZUSHI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，ZUSHI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，ZUSHI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，ZUSHI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-5.05%
|60天
|$ 0
|+2.51%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ZUSHI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-1.26%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Vision for the Future ZUSHI is committed to leading the next wave of innovation in decentralized finance. By continuously enhancing its platform, expanding its ecosystem, and prioritizing the needs of its community, ZUSHI aims to become a cornerstone in the DeFi space. The focus on security, profitability, transparency, and community engagement ensures that ZUSHI will remain at the forefront of financial innovation. Key Features Staking: ZUSHI allows users to stake their tokens, supporting the network and earning attractive rewards. This incentivizes participation and helps maintain network stability. Yield Farming: Through ZUSHI, users can participate in yield farming, providing liquidity to various pools and earning additional returns. This enhances the overall utility and profitability of the token. Decentralized Governance: ZUSHI holders play a crucial role in the project's decision-making process through a decentralized governance system. This ensures that the community has a direct influence on the development and future direction of the platform. Low Transaction Fees: ZUSHI is designed to ensure low transaction fees, making it economical for users to engage in a wide range of DeFi activities without high costs. DeFi Ecosystem Integration: ZUSHI is compatible with various DeFi platforms, expanding its functionalities and providing users with numerous opportunities to interact with other DeFi services.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 USD
$--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 ZUSHI 兌換 MAD
.د.م--