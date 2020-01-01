Zulu Network（ZULU）代幣經濟學
Zulu Network（ZULU）資訊
What Is Zulu Network? Zulu Network is the first Native Bitcoin DePIN Layer optimized for AI + DePIN implementations. With Zulu, everyone will have the ability to stake assets, help facilitate operation of various DePIN and AI protocols and earn on the Bitcoin Network.
Zulu is an innovative blockchain protocol that combines the security of Bitcoin with the flexibility of EVM infrastructure to foster a new decentralized economy, focus on AI & physical infrastructures, and empower users to stake their assets to power the future of DePIN innovation.
Zulu Token ($ZULU) and Its Utility The native cryptocurrency, $ZULU, powers transactions and staking on Zulu Network, serving as the ecosystem’s utility and governance token. Key functions of $ZULU include:
Transaction Fees and Staking Rewards: $ZULU tokens are used for transaction fees, staking, and securing the network. Governance: Token holders can vote on proposals and protocol upgrades, ensuring decentralized governance. DePIN and AI Activation: $ZULU powers applications within DePIN protocols and AI-driven systems on the network.
Key Features of Zulu Network People want to innovate and earn on Bitcoin, but the ecosystem has limitations.
Bitcoin is ready to evolve from a pure store of value to something bigger: DePIN, BitFi (Bitcoin Native DeFi), EVM + BTC, and AI innovation.
Our motivation for founding Zulu is our deep-seated desire to challenge the status quo of traditional infrastructures and promote a more equitable digital economy. We recognize the growing concerns surrounding centralized systems, such as high costs, lack of transparency, and vulnerabilities to data breaches, and are driven by the vision of harnessing blockchain technology to create a decentralized alternative that empowers individuals and communities. Zulu Network stands out by introducing EVM + UTXO layers, that bring Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, support for Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) and account-based smart contracts, DePIN, and other advanced features to Bitcoin, expanding Bitcoin’s use cases and value proposition.
Decentralized Bitcoin Bridge: Zulu’s BitVM-based bridge facilitates seamless, trust-minimized asset transfers between Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, enhancing liquidity and cross-chain interoperability.
Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs): Using zkSync's technology, Zulu employs ZKPs for efficient, privacy-focused transactions that are verifiable on the Bitcoin network. This ensures security and scalability, while also introducing programmability to Bitcoin.
Staking and Mining Rewards: The network uses a mix of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) to secure its operations, rewarding stakers with $ZULU and Bitcoin (BTC). This design allows users to earn Bitcoin through participation and governance activities on the platform.
Tokenomics and Governance Zulu Network has a transparent token allocation model to foster sustainable growth:
Launchpad/Community Offering: 5% of Total Supply Community Building & Airdrop: 10% of Total Supply Marketing: 2% of Total Supply Investors: 12% of Total Supply Team & Advisors: 15% of Total Supply Foundation: 20% of Total Supply AI & DePIN Mining: 16% of Total Supply Ecosystem & DAO Reserve: 20% of Total Supply
Roadmap Zulu Network is preparing for significant milestones in 2024:
Investors and Partnerships Zulu Network has attracted investment from notable blockchain and tech investors, including Draper Dragon, Web3.com, CGV, PANONY, D11 Labs, BlueRun Ventures (CH), Satoshi Lab, Ledger Capital, among others.
Strategic partnerships aim to expand its ecosystem, bridging DeFi, DePIN, and AI initiatives across platforms: https://zulunetwork.io/ecosystem
Full list: AdamSwap, Avail, Beosin, Bitget Wallet, Bybit Wallet, Bool Network, BounceBit, Cobo, East Blue, Followin, Fox Wallet, Gate Wallet, GoPlus Security, Hivello, Inscription Alliance, Intract, Kappa Lending, Kontos, Merlin Chain, Mintlayer, Native, Nubit, OKX Explorer, Orbiter Finance, Owlto Finance, Paid Network, Pell, PoPP, Portal to Bitcoin, Satoshi Protocol, ScaleBit, SecwareX, Taker Protocol, Tuna Chain, XLink, oooo_money.
Where Can You Use and Buy $ZULU? Currently in its pre-mainnet phase, $ZULU will be available on various crypto exchanges. Users will be able to engage in staking, DePIN protocols, and dApps on Zulu Network’s ecosystem, creating a self-sustaining environment on Bitcoin that combines security with innovation.
Conclusion Zulu Network is pioneering a new era for Bitcoin, blending secure Bitcoin L1 properties with EVM capabilities to support DeFi, DePIN, and AI. Through its dual-layer architecture, community-driven governance, and decentralized Bitcoin bridge, Zulu Network is set to expand Bitcoin’s utility and democratize access to next-generation blockchain applications.
Zulu Network（ZULU）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Zulu Network（ZULU）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Zulu Network（ZULU）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Zulu Network（ZULU）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 ZULU 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
ZULU 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 ZULU 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ZULU 代幣的實時價格吧！
ZULU 價格預測
想知道 ZULU 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 ZULU 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
免責聲明
