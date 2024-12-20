ZMINE 價格 (ZMN)
今天 ZMINE (ZMN) 的實時價格爲 0.01397055 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 716.54K USD。ZMN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ZMINE 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 10.65K USD
- ZMINE 當天價格變化爲 -3.58%
- 其循環供應量爲 51.29M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZMN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZMN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ZMINE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00051874205422569。
在過去30天內，ZMINE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0023822260。
在過去60天內，ZMINE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0040932565。
在過去90天內，ZMINE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.003944841907161467。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00051874205422569
|-3.58%
|30天
|$ +0.0023822260
|+17.05%
|60天
|$ +0.0040932565
|+29.30%
|90天
|$ +0.003944841907161467
|+39.35%
ZMINE 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.30%
-3.58%
-2.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ZMINE is a cryptocurrency mining ICO project. It has a unique business model which it is named ""We rent your graphic card (WRYGC)"". The model has run successfully for a year. There are approximately ten thousand GPUs from hundreds of customer in company's facilities. The company make a contract with customer for borrowing GPUs. After that, every half month, the benefit, after electricity cost deducted, will be divided 50:50 between the company and customers. The company will manage all other hardware and facilities and take card of all other cost. It is different from cloud mining because customer own their real graphic cards not just hashing power. Moreover, all of founders have developer background they have invested and mainly focused on R&D in order to optimize the profit not solely the size of mining farm. In term of technology, there are various of advantages, for example coin mining switching, fast GPUs deployment, customize mining hardware, and GPUs overclock profiling. The fund from ICO will be spent to support the real requirements from customers and existing business. 1. Customer don't have advance knowledge about GPUs and mining technology. Therefore, we would purchase large batch of GPUs for cheaper price and suitable mining spec. 2. They would like to invest in mining, however large batch of GPUs and mining equipment could take 1-2 months to be transported. We book and prepare all of those in advance by the fund. Then, it will be ready in very short period. 3. Customer would like to trade their GPUs. ZMINE will developed GPUs market which customer could bid and offer their own GPU comfortably. ZMINE token have been listed in the number one Thailand cryptocurrency exchange, https://bx.in.th, within couple weeks after the sale period being end. After listing, the price has maintained nearly twofold the ICO price. The 24 hours trading value has swung from $110,000 USD to $800,000 USD. These facts could be verified the quality of ZMINE team and trust from customer.
|1 ZMN 兌換 AUD
A$0.0222131745
|1 ZMN 兌換 GBP
￡0.0110367345
|1 ZMN 兌換 EUR
€0.013411728
|1 ZMN 兌換 USD
$0.01397055
|1 ZMN 兌換 MYR
RM0.062867475
|1 ZMN 兌換 TRY
₺0.4902265995
|1 ZMN 兌換 JPY
¥2.202038091
|1 ZMN 兌換 RUB
₽1.445951925
|1 ZMN 兌換 INR
₹1.1893129215
|1 ZMN 兌換 IDR
Rp229.025373192
|1 ZMN 兌換 PHP
₱0.82426245
|1 ZMN 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.7112407005
|1 ZMN 兌換 BRL
R$0.085779177
|1 ZMN 兌換 CAD
C$0.0199778865
|1 ZMN 兌換 BDT
৳1.6696204305
|1 ZMN 兌換 NGN
₦21.6933303345
|1 ZMN 兌換 UAH
₴0.586483689
|1 ZMN 兌換 VES
Bs0.6985275
|1 ZMN 兌換 PKR
Rs3.8881437705
|1 ZMN 兌換 KZT
₸7.3296490575
|1 ZMN 兌換 THB
฿0.482822208
|1 ZMN 兌換 TWD
NT$0.455998752
|1 ZMN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0124337895
|1 ZMN 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1085511735
|1 ZMN 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1401246165