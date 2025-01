什麼是ZkLock (ZKLK)

ZkLock stands as a beacon of security in an era where data breaches and privacy invasions are becoming the norm. ZkLock specializes in Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning (PPML), decentralized anonymous routing, signature hardware security, user data sovereignty, and scalable privacy infrastructure. Our innovative solutions are built on the principles of federated learning, secure multiparty computation, and advanced encryption techniques, ensuring that privacy is not just an option but a standard.

ZkLock (ZKLK) 資源 白皮書 官網