什麼是ZKGPT (ZKGPT)

ZKGPT is a Web3 search engine that integrates AI-driven language models with blockchain data to simplify navigation and analysis of decentralized platforms. It operates without traditional logins, allowing private interaction with features such as smart contract assessments, token data insights, and AI-driven content generation. Users who hold the $ZKGPT token gain access to additional tools, including advanced AI agents and governance participation. By providing a single interface for contract auditing, token analytics, and decentralized applications, ZKGPT aims to streamline the Web3 experience for a range of users, from beginners to experienced developers.

ZKGPT (ZKGPT) 資源 白皮書 官網