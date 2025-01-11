Zippy Staked SOL 價格 (ZIPPYSOL)
今天 Zippy Staked SOL (ZIPPYSOL) 的實時價格爲 201.04 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ZIPPYSOL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Zippy Staked SOL 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 148.32 USD
- Zippy Staked SOL 當天價格變化爲 -2.83%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZIPPYSOL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZIPPYSOL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Zippy Staked SOL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -5.8618263820375。
在過去30天內，Zippy Staked SOL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -37.5633791120。
在過去60天內，Zippy Staked SOL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -25.6229902880。
在過去90天內，Zippy Staked SOL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +45.95248361077467。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -5.8618263820375
|-2.83%
|30天
|$ -37.5633791120
|-18.68%
|60天
|$ -25.6229902880
|-12.74%
|90天
|$ +45.95248361077467
|+29.63%
Zippy Staked SOL 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.62%
-2.83%
-11.79%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Zippy is a lquid stake pool on Solana that allows users to stake their SOL and get a liquid staking token (LST) in return called zippySOL. The value of zippySOL vs SOL increases each epoch. Zippy is built on the SPL stake pool program from Solana foundation that has been audited 9 times. The LST, zippySOL, can be used in defi throughout Solana. Currently supported integrations exists to Kamino, Solend, Meteora, Sanctum, Hawksight and Orca. SOL deposited into the stake pool is delegated to the best and most diverse validators on Solana using a clear delegation strategy. The delegation strategy is algorithmic and automatically computes a score for each validator balancing high APY for stakers while supporting a healthy network. A validator is scored mainly on performance and decentralization. For example, a validator with good performance that is located in a data center together with a lot of other high stake validators will be scored lower than a validator of similar performance situated in a less crowded data center. Other factors that hurt the network are also considered, e.g. vote lagging and excessive delinquencies. The score is used by the Zippy stake bot to automatically and regularly rebalance the pool to the top validators. As the total staked SOL in the pool grows, more and more validators will be receiving stake. For more information see https://docs.zippystake.org/delegation-strategy
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 AUD
A$325.6848
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 GBP
￡162.8424
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 EUR
€195.0088
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 USD
$201.04
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 MYR
RM902.6696
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 TRY
₺7,120.8368
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 JPY
¥31,697.9768
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 RUB
₽20,431.6952
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 INR
₹17,327.6376
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 IDR
Rp3,295,737.1776
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 PHP
₱11,861.36
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 EGP
￡E.10,158.5512
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 BRL
R$1,230.3648
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 CAD
C$289.4976
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 BDT
৳24,522.8592
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 NGN
₦311,688.3952
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 UAH
₴8,499.9712
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 VES
Bs10,655.12
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 PKR
Rs55,983.6088
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 KZT
₸106,088.808
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 THB
฿6,972.0672
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 TWD
NT$6,656.4344
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 CHF
Fr182.9464
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 HKD
HK$1,564.0912
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兌換 MAD
.د.م2,018.4416