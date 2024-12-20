Zillion Aakar XO 價格 (ZILLIONXO)
今天 Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) 的實時價格爲 0.02281156 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 372.74K USD。ZILLIONXO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Zillion Aakar XO 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.98K USD
- Zillion Aakar XO 當天價格變化爲 -4.46%
- 其循環供應量爲 16.34M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZILLIONXO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZILLIONXO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Zillion Aakar XO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00106653607320116。
在過去30天內，Zillion Aakar XO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0336722440。
在過去60天內，Zillion Aakar XO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0259147123。
在過去90天內，Zillion Aakar XO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.004330264972070246。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00106653607320116
|-4.46%
|30天
|$ +0.0336722440
|+147.61%
|60天
|$ +0.0259147123
|+113.60%
|90天
|$ +0.004330264972070246
|+23.43%
Zillion Aakar XO 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.28%
-4.46%
-25.31%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ZILLIONXO is a simple utility token created with an existence on Binance Smart Chain. As the name suggests, this token encompasses the entire crypto universe in one circle. It can be used to transact directly among the users. It is available on DEX and CEX platforms. The primary function being paying for different kinds of transactions flawlessly. ZILLIONXO is not restricted to any particular domain, it can be utilised for all sorts of online payments ZILLIONXO aim is to be a community governed decentralised platform that eliminates third-party platforms charges such as Software as a service, transactional platforms, and high fee payment gateways. 1. ZILLIONXO will enable direct real-time peer-to-peer business and consumer connectivity, service delivery, and low fee stable currency and Cryptocurrency payment processing at a fraction of a cost. 2. It will enable free cross-chain asset transfer for retail payments and rewards. 3. ZILLIONXO is all in one decentralised platform will enable small retailers to create free online stores with one click and connect with consumers in real-time without needing the third-party platform. The platform will enable real-time business payment settlement. The platform will charge a fixed transaction fee of 0.57%, whereas token holder will only pay 0.47%. 4. ZILLIONXO will be the blockchain for e-commerce and point of sale transactions. 5. ZILLIONXO Mobile application will be integrated with stable currency infrastrcuture to process low fee payments.
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 AUD
A$0.0362703804
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 GBP
￡0.0180211324
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 EUR
€0.0218990976
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 USD
$0.02281156
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 MYR
RM0.10265202
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 TRY
₺0.8004576404
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 JPY
¥3.5944175092
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 RUB
₽2.3607683444
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 INR
₹1.9417199872
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 IDR
Rp373.9599401664
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 PHP
₱1.34588204
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.1613365196
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 BRL
R$0.1400629784
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 CAD
C$0.0326205308
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 BDT
৳2.7262095356
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 NGN
₦35.4215622524
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 UAH
₴0.9576292888
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 VES
Bs1.140578
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 PKR
Rs6.3486852636
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 KZT
₸11.968084954
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 THB
฿0.7883675136
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 TWD
NT$0.7443412028
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0203022884
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1772458212
|1 ZILLIONXO 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.2287999468