什麼是ZIK coin (ZIK)

ZIK is a spark, it's meme and it's just for fun. Zik is not a financial investment, but Zik is just a parody, for people who want a shot at crypto glory like with Bitcoin, or for those who didn't make it last time. The Zik Coin project invites the world to a wonderful journey where the parody will try to surpass the original. In his unique and fun way, ZIK will make the world better, establish world peace, give everyone abundance and joy. Zeke also plans to give everyone eternal life.

ZIK coin (ZIK) 資源 白皮書 官網