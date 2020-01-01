Zero Ontology System（SOLFUNMEME）資訊

Solfunmeme was launched to help fund the Introspector LLC, which aims to be the first ZKML dao LLC in NJ. I am a one-man dev-sec-ops consulting company with financial and crypto experience. We are working on creating a dao to allow for holders of the token to sign transactions which are masked with zkp to guide the actions of the ai agents which are hosted on secure node operators which prove compliance via zkp and exposed zkml lattices for shared inference and use formal methods internally for proving compliance.