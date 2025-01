什麼是zerescan (ZERESCAN)

I created a Solana whale transaction monitoring system integrated with Twitter and a Telegram chat. The platform automatically tweets large transactions and includes an AI agent powered by ZerePy to provide analytical insights. This AI not only posts detailed breakdowns of whale transactions but also engages with users by replying to their queries. Together, the automation and AI ensure consistent updates and interactive discussions about Solana whales, making it a dynamic and insightful tool for the community.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

zerescan (ZERESCAN) 資源 官網