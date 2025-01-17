ZerePy 價格 (ZEREPY)
今天 ZerePy (ZEREPY) 的實時價格爲 0.00138413 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.38M USD。ZEREPY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ZerePy 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 97.00K USD
- ZerePy 當天價格變化爲 +17.58%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.96M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZEREPY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZEREPY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ZerePy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00020694。
在過去30天內，ZerePy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，ZerePy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，ZerePy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00020694
|+17.58%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ZerePy 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.37%
+17.58%
-4.57%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain. At its core, ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction. One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants. ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls). While ZerePy is still in its early stages, its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation. With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 AUD
A$0.002214608
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 GBP
￡0.0011211453
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 EUR
€0.0013426061
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 USD
$0.00138413
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 MYR
RM0.006228585
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 TRY
₺0.0490397259
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 JPY
¥0.2151491672
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 RUB
₽0.1427314856
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 INR
₹0.1198794993
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 IDR
Rp22.6906521072
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 PHP
₱0.0810823354
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.069760152
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 BRL
R$0.0083601452
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0019793059
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 BDT
৳0.1682825254
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 NGN
₦2.1559624119
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 UAH
₴0.0583826034
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 VES
Bs0.07474302
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3861861113
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 KZT
₸0.734280965
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 THB
฿0.0478355328
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0455517183
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0012595583
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0107685314
|1 ZEREPY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0139105065