ZERA（ZERA）代幣經濟學
ZERA（ZERA）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 ZERA（ZERA）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
ZERA（ZERA）資訊
What Is ZERA?
ZERA is a zero-knowledge (ZK) privacy protocol on Solana that enables shielded balances, private transfers, and offline-capable peer-to-peer exchange for existing crypto assets (e.g., USDC, USDT, SOL + more). The project is developed by Zera Labs with the goal of providing cash-like privacy while remaining non-custodial and compatible with existing stablecoin rails.
At the protocol level, users deposit supported assets directly into the protocol and receive “cryptographic notes.” These notes can be transferred privately without the need for an internet connection and later withdrawn back to the same underlying asset. The direct-deposit architecture creates an unified, asset-agnostic anonymity set with clean composability for wallets, relayers, and dApps - without wrapped assets or AMM routing
How Does It Work?
ZERA’s core privacy layer is built on well-studied primitives:
-
Commitments & Nullifiers: Values are committed using Pedersen commitments; unique nullifiers prevent double-spends while keeping linkability hidden.
-
Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Transactions are proven with succinct zk-SNARKs (e.g., Groth16) so validators verify correctness without learning senders, receivers, or amounts.
-
Unified Pool: All notes share a common anonymity set. Optional relayers can submit withdrawals for users, helping further break the link between their network activity and identity.
The protocol is non-custodial; users retain control of their keys and notes. Because deposits/withdrawals map to the same underlying assets, accounting remains transparent at the reserve level while individual transfers stay private.
What Is the ZERA Token Used For?
ZERA is a value-accrual token tied to protocol activity. Its design centers on usage-driven, programmatic burns (i.e., a fraction of protocol volume triggers token burns executed by the program). This mechanism ties token supply reduction directly to adoption, while avoiding direct fees on private transactions.
This approach is intended to align stakeholders with protocol growth while minimizing regulatory complexity associated with fee collection or custody.
Founder & Origin
Led & founded by Hayden “Dax” Porter, a former MetaMask engineer with past roles at USAA and Twitter. The initiative began as a critical response to the state of the industry and a push toward “true digital cash” - prioritizing private, permissionless payments over speculation.
Initially charted as a multi-year PhD-by-publication from concept to product, the effort matured into Zera Labs in 2025, expanding the scope to a privacy-preserving cash layer and an extensible ZK ecosystem.
Privacy & Extensibility
- Privacy + Compliance Posture: The protocol is non-custodial, does not require intermediate pegs, and avoids direct protocol fees. Reserves always remain fully backed by deposits, and optional relayers further reduce network-level linkability
- Extensibility: The architecture is designed to add more collateral types and, over time, support cross-chain sources through adapter modules while preserving unified anonymity sets and burn accounting.
ZERA provides private, cash-like transfers for mainstream assets on Solana, couples usage to transparent token burns, and focuses on practical deployability: direct deposits, efficient ZK verification, and a developer-ready stack.
Welcome to the new Zero-knowledge Era.
ZERA（ZERA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 ZERA（ZERA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 ZERA 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
ZERA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 ZERA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ZERA 代幣的實時價格吧！
ZERA 價格預測
想知道 ZERA 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 ZERA 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
熱門
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
最高成交量
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣