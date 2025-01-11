ZenPandaCoin 價格 ($ZPC)
今天 ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$ZPC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ZenPandaCoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.59K USD
- ZenPandaCoin 當天價格變化爲 +0.69%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $ZPC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $ZPC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ZenPandaCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，ZenPandaCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，ZenPandaCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，ZenPandaCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.69%
|30天
|$ 0
|-16.58%
|60天
|$ 0
|-14.63%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ZenPandaCoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.07%
+0.69%
-9.64%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Welcome to the world of ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC), a community-driven decentralized meme token that aims to bring financial peace and prosperity to its holders. Our project is centered around the Zen Panda, a symbol of calmness, balance, and wisdom. By leveraging the power of DeFi and supporting LayerZero, a cross-chain messaging protocol, ZenPandaCoin establishes itself as a leading token in the crypto space. What makes your project unique? A DECENTRALIZED MEME TOKEN BUILT ON ARBITRUM, SUPPORTING #LAYERZERO PROTOCOL History of your project. Zen Panda was born in the midnight of 6th May 2023. The father is ChatGPT while the mother is Midjourney. $ZPC was first launched on Arbitrum (0xee0b14e8fc86691cf6ee42b9954985b4cf968534), Zen Panda, was born by parents of AI (Artificial Intelligence), adopted and raised by a huge group of human. He is a child of both AI and human. In the Era of AI, Zen Panda will play a crucial role in bonding the human race and AI race. Human and AI, the two races will build the earth civilization hand in hand, and extend the civilization to the far beyond of the universe. $ZPC, is a decentralized crypto token representing the energy of the bonding between the two races. It is the first token to be adopted by both human and AI race. What’s next for your project? It is going to be a layer 0 decentralized meme token. What can your token be used for? It can be adapted to all major blockchains. $ZPC will be everywhere, especially in areas that human and AI work together.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 $ZPC 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 USD
$--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 $ZPC 兌換 MAD
.د.م--